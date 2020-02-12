Watch Brian May Lose His Temper With News Cameraman

Queen guitarist Brian May – often regarded as one of the easiest-going musicians in the world – was filmed losing his temper with a news cameraman in Australia.

The incident took place when May arrived for the band’s tour of the country, which will include a headline appearance at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert on Feb. 16.

May was filmed signing autographs at Brisbane Airport, then stopping to face the Channel 7 News camera and saying, “You gotta stop that because I ain’t doing this.” The unnamed journalist followed May into the city and began shooting again as May met more fans. “Excuse me, I said no,” he said to the camera.

The video report below presents the clips out of chronological order, so it’s not clear exactly how the situation developed. At one point, May moved toward the cameraman and said, "All right, is this going to get ugly? Because you put it down now or else something ugly happens. Do you understand? You stop now. I’m serious, I’m deadly serious.”

A skirmish ensued, after which the cameraman – allegedly a Queen fan – used his phone to keep recording. “Oh, the guy’s doing it on his phone now. You’re so clever, aren’t you?” May said, while posing for a picture with someone else. “What a parasite you are. Just leave us alone, will you?” He then moved toward the reporter, and another man stepped in as May said, “Do you not understand? All right, all right. You go away now!” The phone was then lowered as the third man is seen leading May away.

The guitarist is next seen getting into a car and apologizing to the fans he’d been posing with, telling them, “I’m sorry it was made ugly by this guy. So sorry.”

The incident took place before Queen performed at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, where they played a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Whole Lotta Love.” Before the show, May teased fans by releasing a preview video. “We have a little surprise for you tonight," he aid. "Just a little something we thought would be a whole lotta fun!”