Unreleased Prince and Chaka Khan Songs Coming Soon

Chaka Khan said an album of songs she co-wrote with Prince was on the way after red-tape hurdles had been cleared.

The singer reported that the unreleased material featured the pair working with Sly and the Family Stone bassist Larry Graham.

The three funk legends are known to have worked together in 1998. In July of that year Graham's group Graham Central Station released the Prince-produced album GCS 2000. On the same day Khan released Come 2 My House, which featured Prince as a songwriter, performer and producer.

In 1984 Khan had a worldwide hit with her cover of Prince's 1979 single "I Feel for You."

Asked in a new Guardian interview what it was like collaborating with Prince, Khan said: “It was like working with myself, more than anyone else I’ve worked with.”

READ MORE: Prince Estate Afraid of His Humanity, Says Axed Movie Creator

She compared the experience to working with Miles Davis, saying: “He and Prince were very similar – big thinkers. Miles was always looking to grow. Prince was, too.”

She added: “Prince just grabbed ideas out of the air and left you wondering: ‘Where did you get that?’ He was a really deep and beautiful thinker.

“We worked on a lot of songs, and they’re all going to be on a CD I’m soon to release – there’s a lot of red tape that’s been in the way, but we’ve cleared it. It’s him and me and Larry Graham, together.”

Chaka Khan Can’t Remember 4 a.m. Performance with Prince

In the same interview Khan admitted she couldn’t remember performing with Prince and George Benson at a late-night party following Prince’s show at London’s Wembley Arena in 1995.

“Four o’clock in the morning? No one’s doing anything but craziness at four in the morning!” she said. “So I’m sure it was like a wild, wonderful night.”

She added that her attitude to failing memory was: “[D]on’t look for the little details; just remember the big feeling you had. … I don’t remember a lot of what I did. And thank God!

“I’m a ‘next!’ person. Life is about what’s happening now… I’ve done a lot in my life, and over half of it I don’t remember. Did I ever keep a diary? Oh, hell no. That takes a special kind of patience.”