Primus Guitarist’s Home Destroyed in Los Angeles Wildfire

Primus guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde is among the Southern California residents who have lost their homes due to devastating wildfires.

In a post to Instagram, Les Claypool, Primus’ bassist and frontman, shared the tragic news.

“All that is left of our good friend Ler Lalonde’s home,” Claypool wrote, his message accompanying a picture of a totally eviscerated house, with only a chimney remaining. “When Mother Nature gets up on her hind legs, it can be brutal. My heart hurts for him and his family.”

LaLonde has been a member of Primus since 1989 and has contributed to each of the band’s nine studio albums during his tenure. In a separate post, the guitarist’s wife, Shane, posted video of the family’s destroyed neighborhood.

“Our home is gone, and so are the homes of every one of our friends and neighbors. I am still in shock, not quite sure what just happened,” she wrote in part. “We lost everything. It doesn’t sink in easily that you have nothing…. It’s still sinking in minute by minute. I know we are safe and yes I am grateful, but I can’t even begin to be close to grace yet as I can’t even comprehend this yet. Not just the things, but our town, our community. We all no longer have a home, a neighborhood, a school, a community. I am gutted to the core.”

Other musicians affected by the devastating fires include Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk, Anthrax's Scott Ian and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, all of whom posted messages to their fans saying that they had to evacuate.