Poison Announce Summer Tour With Cheap Trick

For the second year in a row, the reunited original lineup of Poison will be out on the road in the summer. And they'll be joined on the Nothin' But a Good Time Tour by Cheap Trick, with Pop Evil scheduled to serve as the opening act on most dates.

“The all-original Poison is headlining again this summer," Bret Michaels said in a press release. "It’s going to be a mega concert and party combined. We will be playing all the hits and bringing high energy rock 'n' roll good times. I promise this will be awesome. My friends Cheap Trick and Pop Evil will be joining us as well as some special guests on select dates. Again, I know all the bands with all the hits will be giving 1,000 percent!!! Over the last years, Poison has got to co-headline with some great bands: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few, but I promise again, C.C. [DeVille], Bobby [Dall] Rikki [Rockett] and myself together will bring nothing but a good time!!!”

"Another Poison/Cheap Trick tour!!!" Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen enthused. "It’s always been fun with these guys!"

You can see the dates below.

The tour will begin on May 18 at the Five Points Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif., and wrap up at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., on June 24. Depending on the venue, tickets will go on sale either Feb. 9 or Feb. 10, with a pre-sale beginning today at noon local time. Both bands have VIP packages available at their websites, and you can get complete details at Live Nation.

Poison and Cheap Trick 'Nothin’ But a Good Time 2018' Tour

5/18 -- Irvine, CA @ Five Points Amphitheatre

5/19 -- Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

5/20 -- Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

5/22 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

5/23 -- Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

5/25 -- Kansas City, KS @ Sprint Center

5/26 -- St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/31 -- Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

6/2 -- Dallas, TX @ Toyota Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

6/3 -- Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/5 -- Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

6/7 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/8 -- Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/9 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/10 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/12 -- Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/13 -- Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

6/14 -- Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

6/15 -- Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

6/17 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/19 -- Toronto, ONT. @ The Budweiser Stage

6/21 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

6/22 -- Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/23 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/24 -- Allentown, PA @ PPL Center