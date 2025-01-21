Phish Plots 2025 West Coast Tour to Aid Victims of LA Wildfires

Phish has announced a series of West Coast tour dates for the spring that will benefit victims of the Southern California wildfires.

The jam band icons will kick off their short run with two back-to-back Seattle dates on April 18 and 19. They'll then head to Portland, Oregon, for one show, then down to San Francisco for a two-night stand, finally concluding with a three-night engagement at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. In conjunction with the L.A. shows, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the wildfires through their own nonprofit organization, the WaterWheel Foundation.

A ticket request period is now underway on Phish's website and will run through Feb. 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Other Rockers Raising Money for California Wildfires

Phish is not the only artist launching an initiative to help afflicted communities rebuild after the wildfires. A pair of FireAid benefit shows will take place on Jan. 30 at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. Performers include Lady Gaga, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Alanis Morissette, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, the Black Crowes and more.

Phish, West Coast Spring 2025 Tour Dates

April 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

April 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

April 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl