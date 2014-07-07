Phil Collins’ Son Charged With Possession, Dealing Drugs

The eldest son of Genesis' Phil Collins has been arrested on charges of possession and of dealing drugs, the Daily Mail reports.

Simon Collins, 37, made his stage debut with father at just 12 for a rendition of 'Easy Lover.' Since 2009, he has been the drummer and lead vocalist in Sound of Contact, whose debut album was 2013's 'Dimensionaut.' He was also recently part of a Genesis tribute project with Phil Collins' former bandmate Steve Hackett.

Wiltshire (U.K.) Police arrested him on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and for possession of a Class B drug. He was released on bail, but the investigation continues. Examples of Class A drugs, as they're classified in England, include opiates, cocaine, Ecstasy, LSD and Oxycodone. Class B drugs would include such things as cannabis, amphetamines and codeine, among others.

Phil Collins, after retiring from music a few years ago, is in rehearsals for a potential comeback bid. His most recent studio effort, which focused on classic R&B covers, was released in 2010.