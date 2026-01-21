Even as Phil Collins battles a long list of health problems, the rocker remains hopeful that he’ll be able to put out new music in the future.

During a recent conversation with Zoe Ball of BBC Two, the former Genesis singer detailed the long list of ailments which have plagued him in recent years.

“It's an ongoing thing,” Collins remarked. “I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication, as I should do. I've had challenges with my knee. Everything that could go wrong with me did go wrong with me. I got COVID in hospital. My kidneys started to back up. Everything seemed to converge at the same time. I had five operations on my knee. Now, I've got a knee that works, and I can walk, albeit with assistance, crutches or whatever.”

Collins went on to concede that “drinking too much” likely led to his kidney issues.

“I wasn't one of those guys that stayed up all night drinking,” he noted. “I'd drink during the day, but I guess I had too much of it. I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times. But it is just one of those things that happened, and it all caught up with me, and I spent months in hospital.”

It’s been more than two years since Collins last drank alcohol. That, coupled with his aforementioned progress following knee surgery, has him finally feeling better.

“It's just been a difficult, interesting, frustrating last few years,” he confessed. “It's all right now.”

Could Phil Collins Release New Music?

Collins’ last concert was the final night of Genesis’ 2022 farewell tour. The rocker, who gave up playing drums in 2009 after a surgery left him with nerve damage, remained seated during the performance due to his health problems.

While a return to the road seems unlikely for the 74 year old, he still hopes to record new music.

“The things that are ahead for me would be, apart from just being back to being totally mobile and healthy, is maybe go in [the studio] and have a fiddle about and see if there's more music,” Collins noted. “You tend to sort of feel (like), ‘That's it, I've done that.’ But you've gotta start doing it to see if you can do it. Otherwise, you don't do it. So that is something on my horizon.”

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added that he has material in mind for his return to recording.

“I've got some things that are half-formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished, which I like,” he revealed. “So maybe life in the old dog. You'll see.”