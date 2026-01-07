Peter Wolf is continuing to expand his plans for 2026, adding several new shows to his upcoming 2026 tour.

For fans who were worried the J. Geils Band frontman might not be coming to Detroit, he's squashing those fears with a newly announced date at the Fillmore April 17. A presale for the show starts today (Jan. 7) and general tickets will go on sale Friday (Jan. 9). Other recent additions include a New York booking at City Winery (which quickly sold out) and a pair of gigs in Brownfield, Maine.

You can see the complete current tour dates below. All of the shows will feature his longtime solo band, the Midnight Travelers.

Expect a 'Full House in Detroit

Wolf's history with the Motor City goes way back, of course. The J. Geils Band recorded three live albums there, starting with "Live" Full House, which was captured in the fall of 1972 at the Cinderella Ballroom. They would continue to feature sounds from the city on two subsequent live releases, 1976's Blow Your Face Out and Showtime! in 1982.

In a 2025 interview, he explained his long-running connection with the city. "When we got on the road and we first got to Detroit, the audience reaction was unlike any other outside of Boston," he told Detroit Metro Times writer Dave Mesrey. "During the early years, every time we would hit Detroit, it always got bigger and bigger. And the audience was just so enthusiastic. So we were always looking forward — 'Let’s go back to Detroit!' And every time we went back, we were never let down — the crowds would always almost double in size."

READ MORE: Top 10 J. Geils Band Songs

Peter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers, 2026 Tour Dates

Feb. 13 - Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

Feb. 14 - Norfolk, CT @ Infinity Music Hall

Feb. 19 - Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall

Feb. 20 - Groton, MA @ Groton Hill Music Center

Mar. 07 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

Mar. 28 - East Greenwich, RI @ Greenwich Odeum

April 02 - New York, NY @ City Winery

April 03 - Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

April 17 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

April 24 - Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

April 25 - Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center