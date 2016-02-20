2

Like a few other cuts on our list of the Top 10 J. Geils Band Songs, "Musta Got Lost" appeared in different forms on various albums during their 15-year career. The original version of "Musta Got Lost" was on their 1974 album Nightmares ... and Other Tales From the Vinyl Jungle (where it was called "Must of Got Lost") and managed to hit the Top 20. But the best-ever version appears on the 1976 live album Blow Your Face Out, which was recorded in front of an ecstatic hometown audience in Boston and in Detroit. The live version is preceded by a two-minute bit of bebop fairy-tale poetry by singer Peter Wolf. By the time the band joins him, the energy levels are pushed to a whole other level of greatness.