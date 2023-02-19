Peter Green Guitars and Lyrics Go Up for Auction

British auctioneer Bonhams announced the sale of 150 guitarist that belonged to late Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, and expressed hopes that the sale would offer something for most fans with prices starting at $180 (£150).

HIs death in 2020, aged 73, brought an end to a mercurial career tinged with tragedy as he often struggled to deal with the trappings of fame. Despite Green's issues he became an inspiration for many other guitarists including Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett and Eric Clapton.

Among the notable lots in the Peter Green Collection auction are his handwritten lyrics for 1969 track “Man of the World” – expected to sell for between $48,000 and $72,000 – along with personal sketches, amplifiers, pedals and more.

“Peter Green was one of the greatest guitarists,” Bonhams director Katherine Schofield said in a statement. “Even when out of the limelight, the tributes paid to his playing throughout his lifetime continued to highlight his reputation and the esteem his fellow artists held him in. This sale is a celebration of his love for the guitar, with a number of different makes and models, for enthusiasts and career musicians. With estimates starting at the accessible price point of £150, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Peter Green's legacy.”

The Peter Green Estate added: “Peter’s contribution to the blues and rock music genres as a brilliant musician, guitarist, songwriter and vocalist is well established worldwide. … His guitar playing was original and unique. B.B. King said Peter had the sweetest tone he’d ever heard: ‘He was the only one that gave me the cold sweats.’ We hope that Peter’s guitars and other items included in the auction will be of great interest to his fans and find good homes.”

The auction runs from June 16 to 28 via the Bonhams website. The full list of items will be revealed in due course. Meanwhile, some of the guitars will be on display at the Guitar Show in Birmingham, England on Feb. 25-26.

Listen to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Man of the World’

Fleetwood Mac Lineup Changes