For the second night of their Seattle homecoming, Pearl Jam invited some of their fellow legends from the local scene. Two members of Mudhoney, frontman Mark Arm and guitarist Steve Turner, and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil joined sat in for three songs that paid tribute to their punk roots. You can watch them all below.

During the first encore, the trio came out for the MC5's "Kick Out the Jams." They returned in the second encore for Iggy and the Stooges' "Search and Destroy" followed by the Dead Boys' "Sonic Reducer." According to setlist.fm, the evening featured 36 songs, including covers of Pink Floyd ("Interstellar Overdrive"), Chris Cornell ("Missing"), Tom Petty ("I Won't Back Down," performed solo by Eddie Vedder), Mother Love Bone ("Crown of Thorns"), Victoria Williams ("Crazy Mary") and the Who ("Baba 'Riley").

As the concert was taking place, a man stole a small passenger plane from Seattle-Tacoma Airport and flew it for about an hour, while being chased by a pair of F-15 fighter jets, before crashing it on Ketron Island. The man, who died, was described by the sheriff's department as "suicidal." Although we don't know the flight path yet, the location of the crash site -- about 35 miles south of the airport -- in relation to the stadium -- about 12 miles north of the airport -- implies that the concert was never in danger. However, some attendees wrote on social media that they witnessed the plane.

The two shows, including Wednesday night's concert, were Pearl Jam's first dates in their hometown in five years. From here, they'll play in Missoula, Mont., followed by two shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field and another two at Boston's Fenway Park.