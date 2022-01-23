Pearl Jam Set to Record New Album With Ozzy Osbourne Producer

Eddie Vedder revealed that Pearl Jam are gearing up to record a new album, and that they’re planning to work with producer Andrew Watt.

Watt, who was a member of Glenn Hughes’ short-lived band California Breed, came to the rock world’s attention again when he produced Ozzy Osbourne’s latest LP Ordinary Man. He’s collaborating on the follow-up and recently completed Vedder’s solo record, Earthling, which comes out on Feb. 11.

“We'll make a record with Andrew, I believe. We've already talked about it,” the singer admitted to Mojo (via Yahoo). “You know, the pandemic came right as we were leaving for a tour on [2020’s] Gigaton record. And we had a lot of shows planned.”

Vedder further revealed that Pearl Jam's return to the studio would be scheduled around tour dates. “Then, in between, I think we'll be recording, because now we've got a healthy ambition to do so,” he explained. “I think we'll move quick for a year or two, then I can see us slowing down for a little bit. We have the ability to play better than ever, but also know what we want to maintain the health of the group and want to keep coming back.”

In December 2021 Watt revealed that working with Vedder was a second dream come true in relation to Pearl Jam. “If I admitted to you how many Pearl Jam concerts I’ve been to, it probably wouldn’t be good for anything,” he told Billboard. “But I used to go to Pearl Jam concerts with a sign that said, ‘Let me play the guitar solo to 'Alive,'’ and I found myself onstage at the Ohana Festival playing the guitar solo to ‘Alive’ with Pearl Jam. So it’s just an actual full-circle, unbelievable moment that I feel like I’ve been ready for my whole life.”

Watt described making Earthling as “the most amazing experience.” “I’ve known Ed for about 10 years, and we kept in touch and started making music together… I’m so excited for everyone to hear it. We’re just finishing up the mixes and stuff, and I’m just really excited.” He added: “Just to hear his voice in front of me, and get to play guitar and bass under that? It’s like a celebration.”