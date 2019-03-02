Paul Rodgers Recalls Surprise Success of ‘Feel Like Makin’ Love’

Frontman Paul Rodgers says Bad Company's “Feel Like Makin’ Love” was a relatively easy song to write. So much so, in fact, that he wasn't prepared for the response the 1975 hit single has received since its release.

He had part of the idea in his mind long before he and guitarist Mick Ralphs sat down to start work on what would be the band’s second album Straight Shooter, as he told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show.

“‘Feel Like Makin’ Love’ actually was a song that I had had in my mind, uncompleted,” Rodgers said. “You have songs on the back burner; I’m sure we all do, ideas and things. And I remember sitting down with Mick when we came to the second album. ‘Okay, what have you got?’ I said, ‘Well, I got this – ‘Baby, when I think about you…’ And Mick came in and said, ‘You know what you need in there? You need this – [the riff]’ And I went, ‘I feel like makin’ love.’”

He added: “We had no idea that that would become this song with so much attached to it – memories, so much atmosphere, and a lot of love, really.” The song reached No. 10 when it was released as a single four months after Straight Shooter, which was certified gold after four weeks on sale.

Bad Company – “Feel Like Makin’ Love”

