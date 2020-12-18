Watch Paul McCartney’s New Music Video for ‘Find My Way’

Paul McCartney has released a music video for "Find My Way," the first single from his new McCartney III album.

The exuberant track finds Sir Paul singing atop of an upbeat drum and guitar groove, with layers of horns, vocal harmonies and percussion highlighting various points of the tune. Lyrics point to the strange experience of living through 2020, as McCartney sings: "You never used to be afraid of days like these / And now you’re overwhelmed to your anxieties / Let me help you out, let me be your guide / I can help you reach the love you feel inside."

Meanwhile, the video sees McCartney in his home studio recording each element of the track. The clip features the Beatles icon singing, strumming the guitar, playing the piano and laying down a beat behind the drum kit.

Watch the music video for "Find My Way" below.

McCartney began hinting at a new album in mid-October, when video teasers and cryptic images began popping up on social media, all pointing towards the number three. McCartney III is the rocker's third true solo album, following 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II, on which he handled all the singing and instrumental parts himself.

Though the new release came as a surprise to many fans, the former Beatle did allude to new material in an August interview with GQ. "I feel dreadfully sorry for all those who are less fortunate and obviously all those who have lost loved ones, but I’ve been lucky," McCartney explained while discussing the COVID-19 pandemic. "I’ve been able to write and get into music, starting songs, finishing songs. I’ve had a few little things to write and it’s given me the time to finish some songs that I hadn’t found the time to get around to, you know? I’ve been recording using lots of hand wipes and disinfectant and social distancing, which was good because I don’t like not working."

Despite the pandemic, McCartney has had a busy 2020. In addition to his new material, the rocker is adapting his children’s book High In The Clouds into an animated film for Netflix. A special reissue of 1997’s Flaming Pie and a 50th anniversary limited-edition release of McCartney came out earlier this year.