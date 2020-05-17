Watch Pat Benatar’s Video for COVID-19 Song ‘Together’

Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo released a video for their latest song, “Together,” which was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the clip below.

While the couple are locked down in each others’ company, they were moved to write about the experiences of others who can’t be together, and of the friends and family who remain separated by attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“In challenging times, it sometimes helps to seek out beauty and hope and positivity. Making music leads us down that path,” Benatar and Giraldo said in a statement. “We wrote this because we are all hurting, struggling, grieving. We hope in some small way, that this lifts sprits and heals hearts. Wishing everyone blessings, strength and love.”

In 2018, Benatar explained how she and Giraldo bonded when he was brought in to help work on the song “Heartbreaker” for her debut album, 1979's In the Heat of the Night. It had been written from a male perspective, which was the first thing she changed.

“When I got it, it had kinda all these English colloquialisms, and I changed a bunch of lyrics so it would fit,” she said. “But the gender of the thing – bending the gender and having a female sing it instead … it was exactly what I wanted.” Next, she struggled with the sound she wanted: “I heard it in my head, but I couldn’t get anybody to play what I was hearing. And the minute he walked in, he knew exactly what I was talking about. He played it exactly the way that I wanted it, and the whole thing was born from that.”