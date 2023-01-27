Pamela Anderson Demands Public Apology for ‘Pam and Tommy’

Pamela Anderson insisted the producers of the Pam & Tommy miniseries owe her a public apology for failing to tell her the production was underway.

She recently spoke about feeling “run over” when she discovered the series' existence only after its broadcast was announced. In a new interview with Variety, she went deeper into her reactions.

Asked to describe the team behind the miniseries, Anderson replied, “Assholes,” calling her late discovery of the show “salt in the wound.” She told them in the Variety story, “You still owe me a public apology.” While she said the experience was “just shocking,” she added that her former husband Tommy Lee "probably thought it was funny." "I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, 'Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,' because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again," she noted.

Despite those strong feelings, Anderson said she has no problem with Lily James, the actress who portrayed her. “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture,” she explained but added that the promotional billboards featuring James looked like a “Halloween costume” to her. “I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl, and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

Anderson added that she had invited James to join her at the premiere of her documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, which launches on Netflix on Jan. 31. She also said of Pam & Tommy: “I just know that I refuse to watch it.”