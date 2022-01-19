‘Pam and Tommy’ Includes Chat Between Tommy Lee and His Penis

Hulu's Pam & Tommy will chronicle the whirlwind relationship between Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson and the fallout from the leak of their honeymoon sex tape. The upcoming limited series promises plenty of salacious, high-wire drama and off-the-wall humor — including but not limited to a surreal conversation between Lee and his penis.

The fateful exchange takes place in the show's second episode, right after Lee meets Anderson and falls head over heels for her, Variety reports. (The real-life couple got married on Feb. 19, 1995, four days after meeting.) Inspired by a passage in Lee's 2004 memoir Tommyland, the scene features Sebastian Stan as the bad boy drummer, while The League and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Jason Mantzoukas voices his appendage.

“As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” showrunner Robert Siegel told Variety. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

Watch the 'Pam & Tommy' Trailer

The conversation between both Tommys — let's call them Big Tommy and Little Tommy — took a lot of technical maneuvering. Director and executive producer Craig Gillespie described shooting the scene as "just awkward. You’ve got four puppeteers working with an animatronic penis. And then, how much is too much, and do you start to lose his emotional torment of what’s going on? Hopefully, it works.”

Stan, meanwhile, tried to approach the scene like he would any other. “By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love," he said.

The eight-episode Pam & Tommy will premiere with three episodes on Feb. 2. The series also stars Lily James as Anderson, Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier and Nick Offerman as Milton Ingley aka "Uncle Miltie."