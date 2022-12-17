Hear Ozzy Osbourne Lead Charity Holiday Single

Ozzy Osbourne can be heard narrating a wartime holiday story that opens a new Christmas charity single in aid of cancer victims and their families.

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Duran Duran's ex-guitarist Andy Taylor and former Slade singer Noddy Holder also appear on the track, "This Christmas Time," led by musical collective Evamore, which can be heard below.

It opens with Osbourne narrating an account of the Christmas truce incident in 1914, when soldiers fighting in the First World War arranged their own unofficial ceasefires and celebrated the season with enemy troops. "Christmas trees lined all the tops of the trenches," he says. "Paper lanterns, illuminations and all sorts. We were only 50 yards away, and a German soldier shouted: 'Tomorrow, you no shoot, we no shoot' – but can we trust them? We came out and shook hands, exchanged cigars and exchanged stories of our families and lives..."

The piece was written by Chris Evans, founder of the Cancer Awareness Trust, based on first-hand accounts of the truce, and recorded at Abbey Road Studios. "It's an honor and a delight to be asked to play on this record," Mason said in a statement. "I mean, what's not to like? My favorite recording studio, the opportunity to work with great artists on a wonderful track, and for the most worthy cause. Oh, and complimentary lunch in the Abbey Road canteen!"

Taylor added: “The underlying sense of community and diversity that runs through the DNA of musicians comes together here on the most beautiful of songs. Music has always been my pleasure, and sometimes it's a privilege to work with such an incredible group of people."

"This Christmas Time" aims to draw attention to the Cancer Platform, a global resource app and website that's being rolled out over the coming months.

Listen to Evamore's 'This Christmas Time'