Ozzy Osbourne Unveils ‘Straight to Hell’ Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled his official music video for the song "Straight to Hell."

In the clip, Osbourne is seated and holding a cane amid a clash between demonstrators and authorities wearing riot gear. It's not made clear what exactly is being protested, but various signs read "The devil is my best friend," "Better than yours," "Stop premature Christmas decorating" and "I'm grounded for life."

Molotov cocktails and smoke bombs are thrown, birds are flipped at the police and one guy strips naked (with his privates pixelated) as the violence spreads from day into night.

You can watch the video below.

Listeners got their first taste of “Straight to Hell” in November, when Osbourne released the song online. The track, which features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, is the second single from Osbourne’s upcoming album, Ordinary Man. Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are among the other musicians featured elsewhere on the LP.

A previous single, “Under the Graveyard,” debuted in early November. Due later this year, Ordinary Man will be the first solo release from the Prince of Darkness since 2010’s Scream.

“The album was all finished in four weeks," Osbourne admitted in September. "I said to [wife and manager] Sharon that I didn’t feel like I’d made an album, because we haven’t ended up screaming at each other.” The Black Sabbath frontman recorded the record while recovering from a serious fall.

“If it wasn’t for making this record, I would still be on traction, thinking, ‘I’m going to be lying here forever,'" Osbourne confessed. "I’ve missed music so badly. My fans are so loyal and so good. Up until making the album, I thought I was dying. But that got me off my arse. ... It’s the greatest album I’ve done.”

Now recovered, Osbourne is readying his return to touring. The rocker’s No More Tours 2 will resume on May 27, with Marilyn Manson slated as opening act.