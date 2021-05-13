Ozzy Osbourne ‘Happy’ Rock HOF is Honoring Randy Rhoads’ ‘Genius’

Ozzy Osbourne has expressed his excitement at Randy Rhoads’ inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 class.

"I'm so happy that Randy's genius, which we all saw from the beginning, is finally being recognized and that he is getting his due,” Osbourne admitted during a conversation with Sal Cirrincione of Premiere Radio Networks (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “I only wish he was here in person to get this award and that we could all celebrate together. It's really great that Randy's family, friends and fans get to see him honored this way."

After initially beginning his career in Quiet Riot, Rhoads became Osbourne’s guitarist in 1979. He’d contribute to two of the legendary rocker’s most celebrated solo efforts: 1980’s Blizzard of Ozz and 1981’s Diary of a Madman. Along the way, Rhoads became known as one of the greatest guitar gods in rock, with a distinctive style that influenced generations of future musicians. He died tragically in a plane crash in 1982 at just 25 years old.

Osbourne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath. Now, Rhoads will be enshrined as well, officially receiving a “Musical Excellence Award” this year.

Ozzy isn’t the only rocker happy to see his former bandmate honored. Dave Grohl, whose Foo Fighters are also part of the 2021 class, expressed his pleasure to see Rhoads among the inductees. "I saw that and I felt really happy for Ozzy,” Grohl admitted to Rolling Stone. “I'm sure that Ozzy is having an emotional day."

Likewise, Tom Morello announced his praise of Rhoads. "Congrats to Randy Rhoads for his induction into the Rock Hall," the Rage Against The Machine guitarist tweeted. "Peerless talent who effortlessly combined timeless riffs, technical mastery and raw rock power. It was his poster that was on my wall when I was practicing 8 hrs a day. Tremendous musician. Well deserved honor."

