Ozzy Osbourne Releases Full NFL Halftime Show Performance Video

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video of his full performance from last week's halftime show during the Los Angeles Rams' season opener at SoFi Stadium. You can watch the footage below.

Flanked by guitarists Zakk Wylde and Andrew Watt, bassist Chris Cheney (of Jane's Addiction) and drummer Tommy Clufetos, the Prince of Darkness opened his seven-minute performance with "Patient Number 9," the title track off his new album. After about three minutes, the band segued into Osbourne's classic hit "Crazy Train," featuring some additional blistering solos from Wylde.

Fans who tuned into the Rams game on Sept. 8 were incensed to find that NBC aired only 10 seconds of Osbourne's performance, despite ample promotion across multiple social media channels in the days leading up to it. Osbourne was already halfway through "Patient Number 9" by the time NBC's Maria Taylor introduced him, and the network did not show any of the "Crazy Train" performance.

The halftime set marked Osbourne's first U.S. performance since Dec. 31, 2018. The metal legend has battled several health issues in the intervening years, dealing with chronic pain and undergoing multiple surgeries. He's appeared to be making encouraging progress in recent months, joining former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi for a surprise performance of the band's classic "Paranoid" at Britain's Commonwealth Games in early August.

Osbourne remains determined to return to the road and make up the tour dates he canceled in 2018 and 2019, come hell or high water. "I'm saying to you I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour," he recently told The Guardian. "You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."