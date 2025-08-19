The BBC has postponed a documentary about Ozzy Osbourne's final years out of respect for the Prince of Darkness' family.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was initially scheduled to air on BBC One on Monday night, but the project was removed from the schedule earlier that day and replaced with an episode of Fake or Fortune?

"Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time," the BBC said in a statement. "We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."

What to Expect From 'Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home' Documentary

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will cover the metal icon's return to the U.K., his Back to the Beginning farewell concert on July 5 and his death less than three weeks later at the age of 76.

The BBC notes the project was initially conceived as a 10-part series titled Home to Roost, which would have followed Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's "attempt to re-start their lives" in Buckinghamshire, England. But as Osbourne's health declined, Coming Home instead became an hourlong film depicting the last three years of his life.

The network previously described the film as a "moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy's life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly."

Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76 after dealing with various health issues for years. His funeral took place on July 30, with a private ceremony at the Osbournes' Buckinghamshire home following a procession through Birmingham.

Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmates — Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler — as well as his longtime solo guitarist Zakk Wylde, Metallica's James Hetfield, Elton John and several other rockers attended the funeral.