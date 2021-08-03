Offspring Drummer Claims He Was Dismissed for Being Unvaccinated

The Offspring have dismissed drummer Pete Parada, allegedly due to his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a lengthy post to social media, the drummer -- who has been with the group since 2007 -- explained that his decision was due to his own extenuating circumstances.

“Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time,” Parada explained. “I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me — so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime.”

Parada went on to opine that the “risks far outweigh the benefits” in his particular situation. This put him and the band in an uncomfortable situation. “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate — it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour. I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows.”

Though he’ll no longer be part of the Offspring, Parada holds no ill will towards his former bandmates. “I have no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same,” the drummer noted. "Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I’m heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words.”

The Offspring has yet to comment on Parada’s departure and there is no word yet about who will replace the drummer for the band’s upcoming performances. The punk rockers' most recent album, Let the Bad Times Roll, was released earlier this year.

Parada cautioned fans against judging those who choose to stay unvaccinated, noting that health conditions like his own make the decision far more difficult.

“I hope we can learn to make room for all the perspectives and fears that are happening currently," the drummer declared. "Let’s avoid the unfortunate tendency to dominate, dehumanize and shout down at each other. The hesitant population is not a monolithic group. All voices deserve to be heard.”

