On Saturday night, a fan attending Oasis' concert at London's Wembley Stadium died after apparently falling from an upper level of the venue.

According to reporting by the BBC, police and medical personnel were called to the scene at 10:19 p.m., around the time the concert was coming to an end. In a statement, the police said that a man in his 40s "was found with injuries consistent with a fall."

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, but now police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information relating to the matter via 101, the organization's non-emergency line.

"The stadium was busy," their statement continued, "and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage."

Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000, has seating divided into three tiers. The highest of those tiers is approximately 170 feet from the ground.

Oasis' Response

In a statement, Oasis said they are "shocked and saddened" and added "our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

Oasis performed a fifth show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night. From here, the band is scheduled to play three shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, following by two more in Dublin, Ireland. Then on Aug. 24, they'll launch the North American leg of their tour in Toronto, Canada.