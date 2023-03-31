Hear Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt Guest With an Orchestra and Choir

Listen below as Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt performs alongside the London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices choir on a new track from Grammy-winning orchestral rock composer Kitt Wakeley.

“Paganini’s Storm” will be featured on Wakeley’s upcoming album Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. II: The Storm, set for release on April 17.

“I’ve had the pleasure of performing on other tracks for Kitt, but ‘Paganini’s Storm’ was definitely a journey I had yet to take on my instrument,” Bettencourt said in an official statement. “I’ve always had classical and [Yngwie] Malmsteen influences in my playing, but this made me stretch, which was really fun.”

Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. II also features guest appearances by Joe Satriani, Nita Strauss, Orianthi and Kenny Aronoff. The track list can be seen below.

Wakeley said he’s been “very deliberate about the guitarists that I choose for my tracks. Each song that I write warrants a different style and vibe, so it’s important for me to select the right guitarist to amplify the sound that I'm trying to achieve. Nuno was the perfect choice, and he was amazing. I was fortunate to have him on three different tracks – ‘Requiem of the Fallen,’ ‘No Apologies’ and ‘Paganini’s Storm’ – for this record and he brought them to a whole new level.”

Listen to Nuno Bettencourt Guest on Kitt Wakeley’s ‘Paganini’s Storm’

Kitt Wakeley - ‘Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. II: The Storm’ Track List

1. “All Things Sacred” with Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff

2. “MVP” with Nita Strauss and Aronoff

3. “Paganini’s Storm’ with Nuno Bettencourt

4. “Amadeus” with Satriani

5. “Stairway to Heaven” with Orianthi

6. “Closure” with Strauss and Aronoff

7. “Requiem” with Bettencourt

8. “You Gave Me Wings” with Satriani

9. “No Apologies” with Bettencourt

10. “We Will Rock You”

11. “All Things Sacred (Reprise)” with Satriani and Aronoff