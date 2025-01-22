Nine Inch Nails Announce 2025 ‘Peel It Back’ Tour

Nine Inch Nails have announced the 2025 Peel It Back tour, which will see the band visit England, Europe and North America.

The overseas leg kicks off June 15 in Dublin and concludes on July 12 in Oeiras, Portugal. The North American dates begin Aug. 6 in Oakland and are current scheduled to wrap up on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the band's official website.

Nine Inch Nails last toured in 2022. That tour concluded with a massive homecoming show at Akron, Ohio's Blossom Music Center, at which the band's original lineup reunited for the last six songs of the set.

While Nine Inch Nails haven't released a studio album since the simultaneous pandemic-era instrumental albums Ghost V: Together and Ghost VI: Locusts, Frontman Trent Reznor has been busy providing soundtracks for films. He and his frequent collaborator Atticus Ross recently won their third Golden Globe for the score to the 2024 movie Challengers.

“Over the last 10 years or so, I’ve been a bit disillusioned by popular music,” Reznor told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2024. “As I get older, some things feel less relatable to me. The business sucks. The way people consume music is not as inspiring as it used to be, it’s marginalized in a lot of ways. Scoring has provided a way for me to feel vital, to feel challenged.”

Reznor has channeled that enthusiasm back into Nine Inch Nails by bringing the group into his film work. NIN is set to provide the score to the upcoming Tron: Ares movie, which is set to hit theaters on Oct. 10. “We’re taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funneling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now,” says Reznor. “We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”

Nine Inch Nails 2025 Peel It Back Tour Dates:

Sun Jun 15 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Tue Jun 17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Wed Jun 18 - London, UK - The O2

Fri Jun 20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Sat Jun 21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting^

Tue Jun 24 - Milan, Italy - Parco della Musica Novegro

Thu Jun 26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 27 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

Sun Jun 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Tue Jul 01 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Thu Jul 03 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er^

Mon Jul 07 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Thu Jul 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool^

Sat Jul 12 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive^

Wed Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sun Aug 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Fri Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Aug 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Fri Aug 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Wed Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Sep 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sat Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Wed Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Tue Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum