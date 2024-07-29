Nick Mason Wants to Continue Pink Floyd Classic Lineup Using AI

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason said he was intrigued by using AI to continue the classic-era lineup’s career.

The prog giants’ most successful lineup ended when Roger Waters quit the band in 1985 and tried to prevent his bandmates from moving on without him. The fallout between Waters and David Gilmour has never properly been resolved, with the pair’s current relationship apparently at an all-time low.

The chances of a real-life reunion were rendered impossible with the death of keyboardist Rick Wright in 2008. But in a new interview, Mason suggested an alternative.

“It would be fascinating to see what AI could do with new music,” he told the Mirror. “[What would happen] if you tried to run it as a sort of ‘Where did Pink Floyd go after?’ The thing to do would be to have an AI situation where David and Roger become friends again.”

Referring to ABBA’s virtual concert residency Voyage, he added, “We could be like ABBA by the time we’ve finished with it.”

Mason said most of the band’s run had been “great fun” for him, noting that “We were enormously privileged to be in a successful band and tour the world and hang out with really interesting people. It’s a gold card to meet all sorts of your favorite sportsmen and actors.”

Why Nick Mason Wants to Keep Pink Floyd Going

His thoughts were partly inspired by his recent experience of touring with the band Saucerful of Secrets, where Mason focuses on early Floyd material that Waters and Gilmour have left out of their solo work.

“The best thing about keeping the thing going is for our benefit,” he said. “It makes sense to keep it going rather than ­shutting it down. I also enjoy it because the more time passes, the more you can look at it with a rosier glint.”