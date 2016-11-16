Neil Young Is Working With Rapper D.R.A.M.

Neil Young has been collaborating with the rapper D.R.A.M., though it's still unclear when they might release the new music. Check out the above video, where Young is seen hanging out during D.R.A.M.'s sessions at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios.

“I worked on one of his records; he worked on one of my records," D.R.A.M. confirmed in a talk with Brooklyn Magazine. "It was really, really cool, man. I mean, a guy from the old-school, like a real Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, just embracing my take on music, my sound. And the fact that I’m able to collaborate with someone so legendary, from a whole 'nother side of the spectrum, it’s monumental. It’s one of those real defining moments, like, 'You're really out here.'" (D.R.A.M. stands for "Does. Real. Ass. Music"; his real name is Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith.)

Sessions with Young were first mentioned back in February on Twitter and Instagram, but the rapper's full-length debut – titled Big Baby D.R.A.M. – arrived in October without any mention of the former Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young member. Young's next studio album, titled Peace Trail, was also recorded at Shangri-La.

In the above clip, both artists seem thrilled with their collaboration. "We're working with Neil Young and s---," D.R.A.M. enthuses. Later, Young admits that it was "definitely a happening for me." The Social Experiment, Chance the Rapper's backing band, are also seen in the video, which was filmed inside an old Bob Dylan tour bus on the Shangri-La property that Rubin has converted into additional studio space.