Neil Young Planning Crazy Horse ‘Barn Tour’

Neil Young said he was planning a Crazy Horse “barn tour,” a week after telling fans he wasn’t planning to hit the road in the near future.

Responding to a fan comment, Young said “don’t expect anything” in terms of live appearances. “I am not focused on playing," he noted. "I am taking care of my music.” But in a new post on his website, Young revealed he was aiming to perform “in a couple of months, because we feel like it.”

“We have been looking at booking the Crazy Horse barn tour,” Young wrote. “Many of the old places we used to play are gone now, replaced by new coliseums we have to book [a] year in advance and we don’t want to go [to] anyway. That’s not the way we like to play. It sounds way to[o] much like a real job if you have to book it and wait a year, so we have decided to play the old arenas – not the new sport facilities put up by corporations for their sports teams.”

He described those new buildings as “largely soulless” and said they “cost a fortune to play in." “We don’t like the new rules,” Young added, along with a listing of 30 venues that have been demolished as well as 31 that haven't. “If you are looking for us on our Crazy Horse Barn Tour, we will hopefully be in one of the existing areas. Hope to see you there. News coming pretty soon!”