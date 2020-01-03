Neil Young Concert Movie Coming to Theaters

Neil Young outlined the first of two concert movies he’s planning to release in 2020, noting that Greendale Live was a “monster” performance from 2003.

He previously said his studio work was responsible for his lack of touring recently, and that he was also preparing to release the long-lost solo album Homegrown, which was recorded in 1975.

“We are in the midst of many projects, most notably now, Way Down in the Rustbucket and Greendale Live,” Young wrote on his Neil Young Archives website. “Both with Crazy Horse. Greendale is a monster! Currently in the final editing stages, this performance from Toronto with a cast of 50-plus is like a Broadway show.”

Young added that he and the band toured the show "all around North America in 2003, setting up that massive set over 80 times. Now we are preparing it to share through NYA and theaters. A Greendale Live album will be part of the release. Greendale’s live music is in a big groove with Crazy Horse!”

He earlier called Way Down in the Rustbucket a “one of a kind” concert from California. “With six cameras rolling, Crazy Horse lit into one of is greatest performances of all time," Young said. "And no one knew it until it was very recently discovered. There are a lot of things in the Archives that we know we have to see, but this one had slipped by … until now. Forgotten between [1990's] Ragged Glory and [1991's] Weld, it had escaped us.”

Elsewhere in his update, Young looked back at 2019. “I am still missing my old friend Elliot Roberts, my incredible manager of 50-plus years," he said. "One year now to the day since my children lost their loving mother Pegi. She lives on in our memories. Peace. … I am thankful for my amazing wife Daryl, who has made my life so much better in so many ways.”