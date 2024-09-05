Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Slated to Play Capitol Theatre

Neil Young is getting back on the road, one step at a time. He's now scheduled to perform two dates with the band he's dubbed the Chrome Hearts on Sept. 23 and 24 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

At those shows, Young will perform with members of Promise of the Real: multi-instrumentalist Micah Nelson (son of Willie Nelson), plus drummer Anthony Logerfo and bassist Corey McCormick.

Presales start today for Neil Young Archives subscribers, followed by a general sale on Sept. 7.

Other Concert Dates for Neil Young

Young has other performance plans on the horizon. On Sept. 21, he'll appear at Willie Nelson's Farm Aid festival in Saratoga Springs, New York. Not long after his Port Chester shows, he'll play a benefit concert on Oct. 5 in Lakes Hughes, California with Stephen Stills, his former bandmate in Buffalo Springfield and then Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

All four of these concerts come after the cancellation of Young's summer tour with Crazy Horse, which began in April but ultimately was scratched midway through.

"A couple of us really hit a wall," Young recently explained to the subscribers of his Neil Young Archives website (via Rolling Stone). "I just woke up one morning on the bus and I said, 'I can't do this; I gotta stop.' I felt sick when I thought of going onstage. My body was telling me, 'You gotta stop.' And so I listened to my body."

According to Young, plans are being made for more small concerts like Port Chester. "They're mostly theaters that I played before – little theaters," he continued. "I can play a little bit of acoustic and then have the band come out and play."