Nazareth Singer Collapses Onstage

Dan McCafferty, frontman for Scottish rockers Nazareth, collapsed onstage in Canada Tuesday night (July 9), according to The Cranbrook Daily Townsman. The band had just started its set when McCafferty collapsed 30 seconds into the first song.

Nazareth were launching their tour of western Canadian at the Cranbrook Curling Centre in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Tuesday night. But the concert was canceled after McCafferty required medical attention. And now the rest of the tour may be on hold.

According to the Townsman, Nazareth didn't walk onstage until 90 minutes after the concert was scheduled to begin. They didn't start their opening song until 11PM, but they didn't get far. Apparently McCafferty, 66, wasn't getting enough air to his lung. "He is stable," said the local promoter. "We're not sure what's going on with the rest of the tour. That hasn't been disclosed yet."

The band recently posted a statement on their website denying rumors they were breaking up. “This is, of course, a load of rubbish, and I don’t know where these clowns get their stories from,” said the band's founding bassist Pete Agnew.