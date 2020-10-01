Nancy Wilson Announces Debut Solo Album

Nancy Wilson has announced the release of her first solo album, due in 2021.

“There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album,” the acclaimed musician, best known as a member of Heart, explained in a statement. “Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music.”

Fans’ initial taste of Wilson’s solo work will come Oct. 23 with the release of her first single, a cover of the Bruce Springsteen song “The Rising.”

“Because of these troubled times we're living in, 'The Rising' has been on my mind," Wilson confessed. "I wanted to make something uplifting and aspirational for those of us who are suffering with all this sickness and loss. I hope this song can help lift our spirits."

Nancy shot to fame alongside her sister Ann as the frontwomen of Heart, the legendary act behind such classic hits as “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “These Dreams” and “Alone.” The group has sold more than 35 million albums over its more than four-decade existence and was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

The band went on hiatus in 2016 following an incident in which Ann’s husband struck one of Nancy’s children. In 2019, Heart reunited for the Love Alive tour, a trek which took them across North America over the course of three months. The band had planned to tour in 2020, with the possibility of new a new album as well. But, as the coronavirus pandemic brought the music industry to a halt, Nancy turned her attention towards her long overdue solo LP.

A title and exact release date for the album have yet to be announced. Fans can pre-save the rocker’s rendition of “The Rising” here.