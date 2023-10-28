Win a Motley Crue ‘Shout at the Devil’ Box Set and Picture Disc

Motley Crue has just unleashed a massive 40th anniversary "Year of the Devil" reissue campaign for their 1983 masterpiece Shout at the Devil. One lucky UCR reader will win a prize pack featuring both the box set and picture disc editions of the album.

The deluxe Year of the Devil box set features the original album on CD, cassette and orange and yellow splatter vinyl, along with the Shout at the Demos & Rarities disc on red and white splatter vinyl. It also includes 7” singles of “Looks That Kill” and “Too Young to Fall in Love,” band member tarot cards, a pentagram seance board, lithograph art prints and more devilish paraphernalia.

