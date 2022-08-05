Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’

Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators.

“21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.

The heavy-hitting track features the respective rockers trading vocals and occasionally harmonizing on the verses. The forceful chorus repeats the film's title, with the ominous phrase, "Twenty-one bullets, twenty-one guns / Twenty-one daughters, twenty-one sons" spoken underneath.

Listen to "21 Bullets" below.

Given that The Retaliators was produced by Allen Kovac, Motley Crue’s longtime manager, it’s no surprise to see many notable musicians involved in the project. Drummer Tommy Lee plays a strip club DJ in the film, while Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix, Five Finger Death Punch members Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory and Chris Kael, and members of Escape the Fate and Ice Nine Kills are also in the cast.

The Retaliators’ official website summarizes its plot thusly: “In The Retaliators, an upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.”

The Retaliators is set to hit theaters Sept. 14.