Scorpions and Motorhead Drummer Mikkey Dee Says He Had COVID-19

Longtime Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee revealed that he lost 15 pounds during a monthlong battle with the coronavirus earlier this year.

Dee, who now plays with Scorpions, went public with his version of the story after Don Dokken shared a partially incorrect account of the drummer's illness earlier this month.

"I just want to set some rumors straight regarding Don Dokken's statement about my Corona situation," Dee stated in a new Instagram post.

"I did get corona and was sick for about one month. I am now fully recovered since mid April. I was already playing hockey and drums by the end of April. Unfortunately, my good friend Don got some info wrong. I did not get corona in Australia; the virus was contracted in Sweden. I did not lose 35 pounds, I lost 15 pounds. But as I just mentioned, I am now fully recovered and have registered antibodies so that feels great. I can't wait for things to go back to normal so we can hit the road again. Thank you guys for caring, and my heart goes out to each and everyone affected by the current situation our world is in."

In a July 3 interview with Songfacts, Dokken said, "I talked to Mikkey Dee from the Scorpions the other night, and he and his wife got COVID in Australia. They were in the middle of nowhere and got it. He called me up and he said, 'I'll tell you, Don, you don't want to get it. I was on the floor.' He lost 35 pounds. He was sick as a dog. He was in a hospital. He was really in bad shape. He said, 'I don't know how I got it.' Because they had social distancing big-time in Australia."