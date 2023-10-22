Mike Mills Lists ‘One of a Kind’ Hollywood Home for $6 Million

R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills has put his Hollywood Hills home on the market for $6 million.

The stunning property sits above the Hollywood Bowl, offering a direct sightline to the legendary music venue. Views are one of the home’s many selling points, as the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles and the Sunset Strip can all be seen from various points on the property.

Of course, there’s plenty to marvel at inside the two story, four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home as well. A 400 gallon aquarium highlights the living room, which also features a natural stone fireplace. Meanwhile, the sleek, modern kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a pizza oven and breakfast nook.

The primary bedroom boasts an expansive walk-in closet and private fireplace. The adjoining bathroom features a distinctive tile design, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s famous painting The Starry Night.

READ MORE: Top 10 Tracks Sung by R.E.M.'s Mike Mills

Outside, the home includes a swimming pool and observation deck. The gated property is nestled in an exclusive part of the Hollywood community, yet is a short drive from many of the area’s main attractions.

The home’s official listing describes it as “a generational Hollywood collectors item,” and calls it "truly one of a kind." It also notes that it is “one of two properties with direct views to the Hollywood Bowl.”

Mills reportedly purchased the home for $888,000 in 1997. See pictures of the property in the gallery below.

What Has Mike Mills Been Doing Since R.E.M.'s Breakup?

R.E.M. broke up in 2011, but unlike many other groups, the situation was quite cordial. Since then, Mills has always expressed appreciation and respect for what he and his bandmates achieved.

READ MORE: Underrated R.E.M.: The Most Overlooked Song From Every Album

“The main thing I took away was gratitude,” the rocker explained to Vulture. “You look back on how fortunate we were — from the get-go all the way to the end, we made really good decisions but we were also really lucky. And that includes the time to break up. The fact that we were able to break up with everyone still healthy and still friends, and nobody’s suing anybody, that’s a gift. I think it’s a celebration of our good fortune to be able to shake hands and wave and go out and have dinner next week. We do it quite often. Not all four of us at once, but we do hook up all the time.”

Since R.E.M.’s end, Mills has remained busy with his band the Baseball Project. The group, which also features R.E.M. alumnus Peter Buck, released their fourth studio album, Grand Salami Time!, in June.