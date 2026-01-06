Phish bassist Mike Gordon announced plans for a rare solo tour that will find him playing 13 dates throughout the month of March.

The run will launch Mar. 13 in Woodstock, N.Y. and is presently set to wrap Mar. 29 in Burlington, VT. A fan presale will begin tomorrow (Jan. 7) with a general public onsale happening Friday (Jan. 9). Ticket information is available at Gordon's official website and complete tour dates are below.

Fans can expect a mix of different things at the upcoming gigs. During a New Orleans performance last May, he debuted a new band featuring John Kimock, Robert Walter, Xavier Lynn, and Bob Wagner. They moved through a set list that featured material from his solo albums, 2023's Flying Games and 2014's Overstep.

Some well-chosen covers were also wrapped in, including songs by Little Feat, J.J. Cale and a debut of Bob Dylan's "I Don't Believe You (She Acts Like We've Never Met)," in addition to a couple of Phish tracks. The players will form the core lineup for the March shows, with keyboardist Eli Winderman also joining for some of the dates mid-tour.

Why His Phish Shows are a 'Different Vibe'

During a 2019 interview with the Aquarian, the bassist detailed what it is that separates his solo work from what fans experience when he's playing with Phish.

"I think it’s more the quantity, than anything," he said. "Knowing that I can write a lot of songs...and have a chance to dabble in a lot of material and also a lot of ideas."

"In terms of ideas, a few years ago it was about trying out a lot of new technology onstage—from lighting, to instruments, to stuff under the hood in terms of the live mix," he detailed. "I guess that’s what it is. With Phish, they’ve always been encouraging and welcoming of my songs and my ideas. But because there’s already such creativity there, and it’s such a well-greased machine, I don’t have to bring as much to it. It’s a different vibe."

Will Phish Play Concerts in 2026?

You know the answer to that question. They recently played a stellar run of dates leading up to New Year's Eve, something which has become a tradition for the band. The shows, as always, were full of surprises, including an unexpected cover of Prince's "Cream" during their New Year's performance.

In late January, they'll return to Cancun for their ninth annual Riviera Maya fan getaway, with four shows set to kick off on Jan. 28. On the heels of that fun in the sun, they'll be back in Las Vegas for a return engagement at the Sphere. All nine of their dates at the revolutionary venue quickly sold out.

Mike Gordon, 2026 Solo Tour Dates

Mar. 13 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

Mar. 14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Mar. 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Mar. 17 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Mar. 19 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Mar. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Mar. 22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Mar. 24 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

Mar. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 27 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Mar. 28 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Mar. 29 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground