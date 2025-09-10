Mike Campbell Announces ‘Semi-Acoustic’ Tour Dates With the Dirty Knobs

Mike Campbell has announced a selection of concerts, billed as a "semi-acoustic evening" that promises "stories and songs" from his recently released memoir.

Campbell, former guitarist for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, put out Heartbreaker: A Memoir earlier this year, chronicling his journey as a musician from his childhood in Florida to international stages with the Heartbreakers and beyond.

The first of the aforementioned shows, all of which take place on the West Coast, will take place Dec. 3 in Santa Barbara, California, followed by stops in El Cajon, California, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The band's lineup at present consists of former Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone, bassist Lance Morrison and guitarist Chris Holt.

You can view the list of dates and venues below. Tickets are currently available via an artist presale. A venue presale will launch Sept. 11 and general sale on Sept. 12.

"It's the story of a poor kid from Jacksonville, Florida who realized a dream through music," Campbell said of his book in a previous press release. "It's a long journey through hard work, dedication and luck. Playing guitar and writing songs has been my inspiration and purpose. It's a story of hope, redemption and gratitude, a testimonial that dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and follow your truth. It took two years to write and it's a labor of love. I hope you enjoy the ride!"

A Semi-Acoustic Evening With Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs—

Songs and Stories From Heartbreaker

Dec. 3 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

Dec. 5 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Dec. 6 — Las Vegas, NV @ Jubilee Theatre at Horseshoe

Dec. 9 — San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

Dec. 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater