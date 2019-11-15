Mick Mars Guests on New Cory Marks Song ‘Outlaws and Outsiders’

Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars can be heard on a new song by country singer Cory Marks titled “Outlaws & Outsiders.” The track also features Five Finger Death Punch singer Ivan Moody and country singer Travis Tritt.

“’Outlaws & Outsiders’ is a song for anyone who's ever felt different or like an outsider, period,” Marks said in a statement. "You can be an outlaw in many different ways, and as an artist, for me it's simply creating something different, something unique and out of the box. It is doing my own thing and telling my own story.”

You can listen to the song below.

Earlier this year, Mars revealed he was in the early stages of recording the solo album he’s been planning for some time. “It's more of a heavier rock thing, but I don't wanna even try to 'out-heavy' the heavies, you know what I mean?” he said. “It's just something ... a little different than what's going on now. You're not gonna hear a Motley-flavored song, except for the guitar, [because] that's me. They're gonna be a bit harder than that.”

He added that he doesn't "want to put out a record [just] to put out a record. It has to be right — for me. I mean, people wanna hear my music — it needs to be right.”