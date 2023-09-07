Mick Fleetwood and Stewart Copeland Lead ‘Maui Strong’ Performers

Mick Fleetwood and Stewart Copeland lead an all-star lineup of artists participating in the Maui Strong livestream event, taking place Sept. 8.

LL Cool J, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sarah McLachlan and Ryan Bingham are among the other performers, while radio personality Elvis Mitchell and famed record producer Jimmy Jam will serve as hosts.

Copeland will perform as part of the “Drums for Maui” segment of the event, while Fleetwood will be playing with singer Gretchen Rhodes.

The livestream will air on Ziggy Marley’s official YouTube Channel on Sept. 8 at 2PM HST / 5PM PST / 8PM EST.

Maui Benefit Is Personal for Mick Fleetwood

Wildfires tore through the normally picturesque island of Maui on Aug. 8, killing over 100 people and destroying more than 3,000 homes. It was the most deadly wildfire in America in over 100 years and the vast destruction has left many families grappling with the challenge of starting all over again, while also harboring an immeasurable emotional toll.

Fleetwood, who has lived in Hawaii for decades, lost his namesake restaurant and bar in the blaze. He previously hinted at getting involved in a possible benefit event during an interview with ET Canada.

“I’ve already got a lovely sort of catalog of people that are concerned. I will remain mute on who they are, but I will either become part of something that we can do on a grand scale, which is great,” the drummer noted at the time. “The intention would be absolutely to be part of, or to be right shaking the flag, to rally around and put on a great incredibly beautiful show. Which I know can be done.”

Maui's Importance to Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood’s bandmate, Stevie Nicks, also owns a home in Maui. After fires ravaged the island, specifically the seaside community of Lahaina, Nicks took to social media to express her love for the area.

“This island, in so many ways, defines Fleetwood Mac,” Nicks wrote, noting that John and Christine McVie also frequented the island. “The Lahaina that we knew, the Lahaina that in many ways connect Fleetwood Mac and our music to the world, is gone.”