Mick Fleetwood said he reconnected with former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham over the death of early-era member Peter Green.

Green died in July, leading to a phone call between Fleetwood and Buckingham, which helped heal the rift caused by Buckingham’s firing in 2018.

“Lindsey said, ‘I know you’re really sad,’ and, of course, I was,” the drummer told Page Six in a new interview. “And that’s what reconnected me and Lindsey. We had the greatest talk. It was like we’d just spoken five minutes ago.”

With Stevie Nicks - the main catalyst behind Buckingham’s dismissal - recently revealing she wrote him a letter after he suffered a heart attack, Fleetwood was asked if the developments meant Buckingham could return to the band some day. But he said he had “no idea.”

"The disconnect happened and there were emotions that were somewhat not removable and there are personal things within the band and Lindsey’s world," Fleetwood explained. "All I can say is … Lindsey Buckingham and the work he has done with the band is never going to go away, and we have a functioning band with the changes that we made. You know, time heals and it was lovely to be able to talk with him.”

Meanwhile, Fleetwood shared his continuing pleasure at how a viral video created by TikTok user Nathan Apodaca revived interest in the band’s classic song “Dreams.” He called it a “moment of connectivity” that “just resonated." “It was a reach out with a smile: ‘Here I am and here we go.'" he said. "It’s so what we need right now. And how cool is that?”