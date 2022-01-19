Mick Fleetwood to Executive Produce New Fox Musical Drama

Fleetwood Mac's future remains uncertain, but cofounder Mick Fleetwood is still drumming up work. He'll serve as executive producer on a developing musical drama series about a terminally ill rocker.

Directed for Fox by Jonathan Levine (Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers), 13 Songs follows Jasper Jones and his band the Grift as they attempt to reconnect a final time following the fictitious rock legend's cancer diagnosis. Fleetwood will offer creative ideas and music for the show, which already has a script order according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonathan Prince (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Will Reiser (50/50) will serve as writers on 13 Songs. Producers Lionsgate and Polygram Entertainment earlier teamed up to create a Frank Sinatra biographical drama series for Netflix.

This new series is part of a musical moment for Fox, which has already announced a fall launch for the country-themed Monarch. No premiere date has been set for 13 Songs.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac have been off the road since completing shows with a revamped lineup following the departure of Lindsey Buckingham in 2018. Christine McVie has described this simply as a hiatus while admitting that she might be "too old" to tour again.

"So, we had a meeting and everybody said, 'Let's take a couple of years off and relax and do other things, and see how we feel in a couple of years," McVie noted. "And if everybody is engaged, we'll reconvene and see what we can do. So, it's up in the air."

The band's last studio LP was 2003's Say You Will.

