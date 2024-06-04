Michael Anthony Says Alex Van Halen Gear Auction Makes Him Sad

Michael Anthony said he was saddened to hear that Alex Van Halen appeared to be selling his entire collection of musical equipment.

The former Van Halen bassist added that it seemed to draw a line under his former bandmate’s career following the death of his brother, Eddie Van Halen, in 2020.

Alex – who’d rarely played drums without Eddie – recently announced an extensive sale organized by Backstage Auctions, which is currently open and runs until June 9.

“I haven’t spoken to Alex in a while, probably about a year,” Anthony told Ultimate Guitar in a new interview. “I actually texted him on his birthday this month, and I didn’t hear anything back from him.” He continued: “I was pretty surprised when I heard about this auction… it appears like he's selling everything right down to his last drumstick.”

Anthony expressed bewilderment over the development, but speculated: “I know that he continues to grieve today over Eddie’s passing… Eddie was the only person that he actually ever played music with. I never really knew Alex… to go out and jam with other people or other bands. Unless Eddie was a part of it. Maybe... since his brother’s gone, he doesn’t feel the desire to go out and play anymore.

Michael Anthony Looking Forward to Alex Van Halen Memoir

“When I found out about this auction and started checking it out, it is pretty sad, because it truly means that it’s the end of anything that that could have been, as far as tribute-wise.”

Anthony said he was looking forward to reading Alex’s book, titled Brothers, which is expected to focus on his life with Eddie. “Knowing Alex, he’ll probably speak about the band and everything,” the bassist said.

“But I think that he might be focusing more on just his and Eddie’s relationship, growing up and moving here with their family to the States… just the relationship that he had with his brother.”