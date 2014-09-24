Metallica Revisit ‘Some Kind of Monster,’ Announce ‘Lords of Summer’ Vinyl

Metallica's 2004 documentary, 'Metallica: Some Kind of Monster' (the one where they aired their dirty laundry for everyone to see), will get a special 10th-anniversary Blu-ray edition in November.

The movie, which has been out of print for a number of years, chronicles the band's rough stretch while making their much-maligned 2003 'St. Anger' album. Backstage bickering led to their management assigning a "performance-enhancing coach" to help group members get through some of their problems.

It was also a tough time for the band personally, as they battled addictions and some domestic bumps. All of which filmmakers Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky captured in the movie, which ended up winning the Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary Feature that year.

This new two-disc Blu-ray edition, which comes out on Nov. 24, includes a new feature, 'Metallica: This Monster Lives," a 25-minute follow-up that was shot at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, when the band premiered its second movie, 'Metallica: Through the Never.'

In addition to the Blu-ray release, 'Metallica: Some Kind of Monster' will be available digitally and through Video on Demand for the first time ever.

Metallica will also release a special record on Black Friday Record Store Day, Nov. 28: a limited-edition 12-inch 'Lords of Summer' vinyl featuring a "first-pass" studio version of the band's most recent studio offering and a previously unreleased live version recorded in Rome this past July. The B-side will also include a laser etching of the band's logo.