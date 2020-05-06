COVID-19 Roundup: Metallica Commence ‘Month of Giving’

Metallica designated May their “month of giving” for their All Within My Hands nonprofit organization.

Normally, the band would be arranging a day of service at food banks nationwide, but announced they adjusted its approach as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rather than focusing on one campaign this year, every Tuesday throughout May we will spotlight a different organization we are supporting,” they said in a statement. “The Metallica Store will also feature select ‘Month of Giving’ products. … Week one kicks off with Feeding America. AWMH reached out for our partner food banks across the United States and asked them what, in their own words, they need most at each location.”

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden released a video based on their 1984 single “Aces High,” exploring how guitarist Adrian Smith is dealing with his lockdown. Like other artists, Maiden's tour plans have been ripped up.

“It’s tough,” Smith said in the clip. “And what a drag with the tour – we were all looking forward to that.” He then pretends to play piano and use a toilet roll as a football, while members of the band’s crew can be seen performing along to the song.

Mick Jagger appeared in a spoof newsreel feature about his lockdown that was broadcast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer is seen apparently enjoying an idyllic mid-century life, playing guitar, as a narrator says, “In times of international crisis, every man, woman and child must pull their weight. But look at this fellow – not a care in the world. Hey, you there! Yes, you! What do you think you’re doing? Put that down and go and do something useful!”

The latest lockdown performance clip by John Fogerty and his children turned out to be a version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Who’ll Stop the Rain.” The family assembled round a camper van bearing the slogan “Support our troops."

“We are having a little family fun together during the pandemic," Fogerty says. "It’s such a great feeling to be making and playing music surrounded by love. We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is.”

There are currently 3.75 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, with 258,962 deaths and 1.25 million recoveries. Of the 2.24 million active cases, 98 percent are reported as mild while 49,282 are serious or critical. In the U.S., the total number of cases stands at 1.24 million, with 72.284 deaths and 200,669 recoveries.