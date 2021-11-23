Own All of Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ Merch for Just $27,000

Life just got a lot more expensive for dedicated Metallica collectors.

The band has spent much of the past few months celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1991 multi-platinum commercial breakthrough, the Black Album. This campaign has included the release of a dizzying and potentially budget-busting array of commemorative merchandise.

By our math if you were to buy everything Black Album-related currently on the band's websites or recently promoted via their social media accounts, you'd rack up a bill of $27,264.62. You can see our full breakdown below, and of course, shipping and tax are not included.

To be fair, the majority of that bill comes from a series of limited edition, autographed framed plaques from the band's new Black Box online museum. Almost all of those items sold out instantly, despite price tags ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. But there's also dozens of clothing items, books, drinkware, blankets and even a hockey puck still up for grabs.

Over the past two decades, a shift away from physical media such as CDs in favor of much lower royalty-paying online streaming services has led artists to focus more extensively on merchandise. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has cut off or severely limited touring options for many artists, has made direct fan sales an even more important revenue source. Metallica is far from the only band to assemble a wide range of merchandise tied to the anniversaries of their albums; in recent months Ozzy Osbourne, Kiss and Motley Crue have made similar offerings.

MUSIC: $525.81

Metallica (The Black Album)

Super Deluxe Box Set $249.99

Three-CD Expanded Edition $24.98

Vinyl $24.98

CD $11.98

The Metallica Blacklist

Vinyl $159.98

CD $29.98

Black Box Shop Black Album Live Stream Events @ $5.98 = $23.92

BOOKS / CALENDARS: $101.30

Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White $49.95

2022 Black Album Calendar $14.99

The Black Album Guitar Tablature Book $18.39

The Black Album EZ Guitar Tablature Book $15.99

The Black Album Bass Guitar Tablature Book $15.99

The Black Album Drum Transcription Book $15.99

CLOTHING: $1,784.45

Pitchgrim Black Album Snake T-Shirt $32.99

Pitchgrim Black Album Snake Pullover Hoodie $69.99

Pitchgrim Black Album Snake Raglan $34.99

Snake Logo Applique Hoodie $99.99

Lukey Wolf Full-Zip Hoodie $50.24

Lukey Wolf Long-Sleeve Shirt $29.99

Lukey Wolf Women's Raglan $29.99

Black Album Four Faces T-Shirt $24.74

Total Snake T-Shirt $24.74

Woman's Snake Scoop Neck T-Shirt $24.74

Snake All-Over Print T-Shirt $24.74

"The Struggle Within" T-Shirt $24.74

"The Struggle Within" Full-Zip Hoodie $59.99

"The Struggle Within" Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $31.99

"The Struggle Within" Raglan $27.74

"The Struggle Within" Women's 3/4 Sleeve Shirt $29.99

"The Struggle Within" Women's Crew Neck Sweatshirt $44.99

"The Struggle Within" Shorts $29.99

"The Unforgiven" Executioner T-Shirt $24.74

"The Unforgiven" Dan Mumford T-Shirt $32.99

"Wherever I May Roam" Gargoyle T-Shirt $26.24

"Wherever I May Roam" Woman's Black Slub T-Shirt $24.27

"Wherever I May Roam" Woman's Grey Slub T-Shirt $24.27

"Wherever I May Roam" Blue Oxidized T-Shirt $26.24

"Wherever I May Roam" Purple Oxidized T-Shirt $26.24

"Wherever I May Roam" Mono Blast T-Shirt $24.74

"Wherever I May Roam" Rhys Cooper Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $34.99

"Enter Sandman" Neverland Retro T-Shirt $24.74

"Enter Sandman" Wolfskulljack Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $34.99

"Don't Tread on Me" T-Shirt $26.24

"Sad But True" T-Shirt $24.74

"Sad But True" Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $34.99

"Sad But True" Women's Off Shoulder Shirt $24.74

"Nothing Else Matters" Dan Dippel T-Shirt $32.99

Birth Death Crossed Arms T-Shirt $24.74

Black Album Four Faces Women's T-Shirt $24.74

Total Snake Adjustable Hat $23.99

"Sad But True" / Flaming Skull Masks $23.99

*Vans Black Album 30th Anniversary Sk8-Hi $229.00

*Vans Black Album 30th Anniversary Slip-on $350

* ebay, lowest price available

DRINKS / DRINKWARE: $240.54



Blackened The Black Album Whiskey Pack $101.99

Black Album Snake Goblet $44.99

Black Album Snake Shot Glass $19.99

Black Album Snake Tankard $59.99

"Sad But True" Coffee Mug $16.79

Four Faces Coffee Mug $16.79

ACCESSORIES: $252.76

Sentry Leather Black Album Nixon Watch $200.00

"The Struggle Within" Glow-in-the-Dark Tote Bag $15.99

"Wherever I May Roam" Woven Patch $4.79

"Wherever I May Roam" Gargoyle Pin $11.99

Black Album Hockey Puck $19.99

POSTERS / ART: Maximum $24,360.26

Black Album Four Faces Blanket $79.99

Four Faces Foil Square Print $10.39

Funko Pop! The Black Album Deluxe Album: $49.88

Seven #BlackAlbum 2021 Limited Edition Posters @ $50: $350

Black Box Art Collection:

Four Photos @ $350 Unsigned / $2,000 Signed Each

Nowhere Else to Roam Single Pass Plaque: Two Variations @ $250 Each

Stadium Tour Single Pass Plaque: Six Variations @ $250 Each

The Black Album 30th Anniversary Plaque $275.00

Wherever We May Roam After Show Pass Plaque: $750 Unsigned / $2500 Signed

Wherever We May Roam Guest Pass Plaque: $750 Unsigned / $2500 Signed

Nowhere Left to Roam After Show Pass Plaque: $750 Unsigned / $2500 Signed

Stadium Tour Pass Plaque: $750 Unsigned / $2500 Signed

Three Black Album Limited Edition Prints @ $185 / $1,000 Signed & Framed Each

Seven Tour Poster Reproductions @ $85 Each

("Of Wolf and Man," The Black Album, "Nothing Else Matters," "Wherever I May Roam," "The Unforgiven," "Sad But True" and "Enter Sandman.")