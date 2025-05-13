Melvins and Redd Kross Anounce Fall 2025 ‘Stop Your Whining’ Tour
The Melvins will hit the road with their friends in Redd Kross this fall.
The Stop Your Whining tour hits America Sept. 9 in Flagstaff, Arizona and is currently scheduled to conclude on Oct. 21 in Tuscon. Prior to that the two bands will spend a month touring Europe together.
Steven McDonald will pull double duty on this tour. A founding member of Redd Kross, the bassist has also been in the Melvins since 2015. Red Kross were recently the subject of a documentary entitled Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story.
You can see the Melvins' complete 2025 tour itinerary below.
Read More: Melvins, 'Thunderball': Album Review
The Melvins are currently touring in a four-piece lineup, with singer / guitarist Buzz Osborne, McDonald and two drummers: Dale Crover and Coady Willis. The band is still in the midst of their spring tour with Napalm Death. Earlier this year those two groups released a collaborative EP, Savage Imperial Death March.
The Melvins "1983" lineup - which features Osborne along with the group's original drummer Mike Dillard - also recently released an excellent new album named Thunderball. By the time I get done writing this, they probably will have announced two more albums and another tour. That is NOT a complaint!
Melvins and Napalm Death Spring 2025 Tour Dates
May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s
May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 19 Chicago, IL Metro
May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue – Main room
May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s
May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre
May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
May 27 Denver, CO Summit
May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM
June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox
June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre
June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse
June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
Melvins and Redd Kross Summer 2025 European Tour Dates
July 18 Brighton, UK Chalk
July 20 Liege, BE Reflektor
July 21 Frankfurt, DE Batschkapp
July 23 Athens, GR Technopolis
July 25 Michelau, DE Rock Im Wald
July 26 Cottbus, DE Blue Moon Festival
July 27 München, DE Technikum
July 30 Rome, IT EUR Social Park
July 31 Milan, IT Magnolia Estate
August 1 Feldkirch, AT Poolbar Festival
August 2 Bagnes, CH Palp Festival
August 5 Lokeren, BE Lokerse Fessten
August 6 Köln, DE Live Music Hall
August 7 Berlin, DE Huxleys Neue Welt
August 8 Hamburg, DE Große Freiheit 36
August 9 Utrecht, NL Tivoli/Vredenburg
August 11 Norwich, UK Waterfront
August 12 London, UK Electric Ballroom
August 13 Manchester, UK Manchester Club Academy
August 14 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent Festival
August 15 Birmingham, UK XOYO
August 16 Sheffield, UK Leadmill
August 18 Dublin, IE Vicar Street
Melvins and Redd Kross Fall 2025 US Tour
September 9 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North
September 10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
September 12 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
September 13 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
September 15 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar
September 16 Moorhead, MN Harold’s On Main
September 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
September 19 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel
September 20 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
September 22 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
September 23 Huntington, WV The Loud
September 24 Morgantown, WV 123 Pleasant Street
September 25 Toledo, OH Frankie’s
September 26 Buffalo, NY Electric City
September 27 Brooklyn, NY CBGB Festival
September 29 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
September 30 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
October 1 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
October 2 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest
October 3 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360
October 4 Washington, DC Black Cat
October 6 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
October 7 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
October 8 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
October 10 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
October 11 Jackson, MS Duling Hall
October 12 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
October 13 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room
October 14 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
October 15 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 17 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
October 19 Roswell, NM The Liberty
October 21 Tucson, AZ Club Congress