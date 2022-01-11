Megadeth and Lamb of God Share New ‘Metal Tour of the Year’ Dates

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced another North American leg of their co-headlining "Metal Tour of the Year," with support from Trivium and In Flames.

The second leg of the heavy metal road show kicks off on April 9 in Las Vegas and runs through May 15 in Allentown, Penn. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more ticketing information at the Metal Tour of the Year website and see the full list of tour dates below.

Last year's Metal Tour of the Year stormed arenas and amphitheaters across North America throughout August and September. The lineup was largely the same, but hardcore stalwarts Hatebreed filled in for In Flames, who hail from Sweden and couldn't make the trek due to travel restrictions.

"The Metal Tour of The Year is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world – live and loud," Megadeth's Dave Mustaine said in a statement. "Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going be even better. Do not miss out.”

The flagship Metal Tour of the Year was preceded by longtime Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's dismissal from the band after sexually graphic exchanges between the bassist and a female fan were leaked online. Megadeth replaced Ellefson with James LoMenzo, and Mustaine announced he would remove Ellefson's tracks from the band's upcoming 16th album, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead, which is tentatively due this spring.

Megadeth and Lamb of God, 'Metal Tour of the Year' 2022

April 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

April 10 - Tuscon, AZ @ Tuscon Arena

April 12 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

April 14 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

April 15 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

April 16 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 21 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 22 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 24 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

April 26 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

April 27 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

April 29 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

April 30 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (No Trivium)

May 3 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 4 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 6 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 7 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

May 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

May 10 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

May 12 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 13 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 15 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center