Megadeth Announce James LoMenzo as Touring Bassist

Megadeth have announced that former bassist James LoMenzo will reenter the fold and join the band on the imminent Metal Tour of the Year.

“I’m happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the Metal Tour of the Year,” bandleader Dave Mustaine said in a statement. “Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America.”

LoMenzo previously played with Megadeth from 2006-10, recording on 2007’s United Abominations and 2009’s Endgame. He was replaced in 2010 by cofounding Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, who was dismissed in May following the leak of sexually graphic exchanges with a female fan.

“I’m super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year,” LoMenzo said in a statement. “There are no better fans than Megadeth fans. I can’t wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all.”

LoMenzo rose to prominence in the ‘80s as a member of the glam-metal band White Lion, playing on their double-platinum 1987 album Pride, which spawned the Top 10 hits “Wait” and “When the Children Cry.” His resume also includes recording with Zakk Wylde, Black Label Society and David Lee Roth, and touring with Slash’s Snakepit.

Following Ellefson’s ouster, Mustaine confirmed that he would remove the bassist’s tracks from the band’s upcoming 16th album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, and substitute them with recordings from Ellefson’s replacement. It is not yet clear whether LoMenzo took part in the sessions or if he'll only tour with the band.

Megadeth’s Metal Tour of the Year kicks off on Aug. 20 in Austin. Lamb of God will co-headline the trek, with Trivium and Hatebreed supporting.